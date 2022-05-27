Carrier Global Stock One of the Best to Own in June

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) has been middling above the $37 level for the past month -- struggling to rally from its April 28 annual low of $36.23. Today, however, the stock is up 2.7% to trade at $39.34, and back above its 20-day moving average. Plus, this upcoming month has been a strong one for CARR, historically.

With the help of Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, we've compiled a list of the 25 best S&P 500 stocks to own in June, going back 10 years. Carrier Global stock is third on the list, averaging a June return of 7.2%, with 100% of the returns positive. From its current perch, this would put CARR just below the $43 level.

There is plenty of room for upgrades, too, which could send the stock higher. Of the 16 analysts in coverage, 10 carry a "hold" rating on CARR.

An unwinding of pessimism among short-term options traders could put additional wind at CARR's back, as these players are more put-biased than usual right now. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.89, which sits higher than 77% of readings from the past 12 months.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.