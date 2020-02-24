S&P 500   3,225.89 (-3.35%)
DOW   27,960.80 (-3.56%)
QQQ   221.39 (-3.86%)
MSFT   170.89 (-4.31%)
GOOGL   1,419.86 (-4.29%)
AMZN   2,009.29 (-4.14%)
CGC   20.30 (-7.22%)
NVDA   273.28 (-7.07%)
BABA   206.16 (-3.02%)
MU   55.01 (-3.47%)
GE   11.86 (-3.18%)
AMD   49.12 (-7.81%)
T   38.05 (-1.30%)
ACB   1.55 (-7.19%)
F   7.57 (-4.06%)
BAC   32.73 (-4.74%)
GILD   72.90 (+4.59%)
Carter's, Exxon Mobil fall; Newmont, Gilead rise

Posted on Monday, February 24th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.68 to $18.87.

The biotechnology company reported good results from a study of a potential liver disease treatment.

United Therapeutics Corp., up $8.39 to $115.35.

The biotechnology company reported solid results from a hypertension drug study.

Carter's Inc., down $14.09 to $96.64.

The children's clothing company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $4.39 to $42.58.

Cruise operators are under pressure as the coronavirus hurts companies that depend on travel and leisure.

CenterPoint Energy Inc., down 5 cents to $25.22.

The utility operator is selling its natural gas retail business to Energy Capital Partners.

Newmont Corp., up 82 cents to $50.26.

The gold producer rose as investors searched for safe havens and drove up gold prices.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.77 to $56.36.

Energy companies and oil prices slipped as the spreading coronavirus threatened global economic growth.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.20 to $72.90.

The biotechnology company has been testing one of its drugs as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Gilead Sciences (GILD)$72.90+4.6%3.46%17.32Hold$77.96
Carter's (CRI)$96.64-12.7%2.07%16.41Buy$111.17
Exxon Mobil (XOM)$56.36-4.7%6.17%16.77Hold$73.89
United Therapeutics (UTHR)$115.35+7.8%N/A-53.16Hold$118.27
Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)$50.26+1.7%1.11%14.48Buy$47.40

