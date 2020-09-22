Carvana, GameStop rise; Tesla, Peloton Interactive fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Carvana Co., up $53.16 to $226.83.
The online car dealer gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the third quarter.
Blueprint Medicines Corp., up $10.06 to $87.27.
The company's developing treatment for a rare blood disorder met key goals in several studies.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down 40 cents to $94.40.
The exercise equipment company faces increased competition from Echelon and Amazon's Prime Bike.
Tesla Inc., down $25.16 to $424.23.
CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker won't reach high-volume production of its batteries until 2022.
Bank of America Corp., down 53 cents to $23.94.
Treasury yields dipped, which hurts a bank's ability to charge higher interest on loans.
GameStop Corp., up $1.81 to $10.56.
Venture Capital firm RC Ventures has taken a 10% stake in the video game retailer.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $28.06 to $1,234.58.
The Mexican food chain is bringing back Carne Asada to restaurants across the U.S. for a limited time.
Comcast Corp., up $1.51 to $46.19.
Trian Fund Management took a 0.4% stake in the owner of NBC, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.
Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.
No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.
Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.
We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.
View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".