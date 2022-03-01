S&P 500   4,373.94
DOW   33,892.60
QQQ   346.80
High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help
Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises 
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
S&P 500   4,373.94
DOW   33,892.60
QQQ   346.80
High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help
Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises 
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
S&P 500   4,373.94
DOW   33,892.60
QQQ   346.80
High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help
Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises 
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
S&P 500   4,373.94
DOW   33,892.60
QQQ   346.80
High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help
Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises 
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks

Cash-strapped Egypt hikes Suez Canal transit fees for ships

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015. Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said.

The Suez Canal Authority said on its website the increases were “in line with the significant growth in global trade" and cited the canal’s “development and enhancement of the transit service.”

According to a statement, transit fees for liquefied petroleum gas, chemical tankers, and other liquid bulk tankers increased by 10%. Vessels carrying vehicles, natural gas and general cargo, as well as multi-purpose vessels, will see an increase of 7%, while a 5% increase will be imposed on oil and crude tankers and dry bulk vessels, it said.

The hikes could later be revised or called off, according to changes in global shipping, it added.

Canal authorities have been working to widen and deepen the waterway’s southern part, where a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the canal in March 2021.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipment. Some ships were forced to take the long alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs. Hundreds of other ships waited in place for the blockage to end.

About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas. For Egypt, the canal — which first opened in 1869 — is a source of both national pride and foreign currency.

Authorities said 20,649 vessels passed through the canal last year, a 10% increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020. The annual revenues of the canal reached $6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history.

Last month, 1,713 vessels passed through the waterway, bringing in $545 million in revenues, according to Adm. Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority. In February last year, 1,532 vessels passed through the canal, bringing in $474 million.

The shipping industry is still under pressure from the pandemic, and Russia's war on Ukraine is likely to add to global economic concerns.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.