Casino Stocks React to Macau Licenses, China Protests

Casino stocks are in the spotlight today, after the Macau government issued six new licenses for operators to continue doing business in the region. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) are among the benefiters, though reinstated Covid-19 restrictions in China and the protests that followed have these stocks either paring gains or erasing them altogether.

WYNN Leading Gainers

Last seen up 4.7% at $78.43, Wynn Resorts stock is outpacing its competitors. The equity has had support from the 20-day moving average since late October, but is now running into a newly formed ceiling at the $80 level. Year-over-year, WYNN is still down 8.7%. It's worth noting short sellers are hitting the exits, though. Short interest is down 22.9% in the most recent reporting period, and the 6.90 million shares sold short now make up 7.2% of the stock's available float. LVS Eyes 4th-Straight Win Trailing behind is Las Vegas Sands stock, which is up 1.3% to trade at $43.73 at last check. Though shares are running into the resistance at the $45 region, they are still eyeing a fourth-straight daily win. In addition, LVS sports a 16.7% year-to-date lead. Options traders are chiming in, with 73,000 calls and 39,000 puts exchanged so far, or double the volume that is normally seen at this point. The most popular contract is the weekly 12/2 45.50-strike call, where new positions are currently being bought to open. Options traders are chiming in, with 73,000 calls and 39,000 puts exchanged so far, or double the volume that is normally seen at this point. The most popular contract is the weekly 12/2 45.50-strike call, where new positions are currently being bought to open. MGM Pivots Lower MGM Resorts International stock is moving in the opposite direction. The equity is off 2.2% at $34.96, despite a price-target hike from BofA Global Research to $37 from $36. The shares' most recent rally failed to conquer the $39 region, and so far in 2022 MGM has shed 22.3%. Long puts have been more popular than usual in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.60 ranks in the 89th percentile of its annual range.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .