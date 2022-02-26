S&P 500   4,384.65
CBS' Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

Saturday, February 26, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer

Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht
Stephen Colbert, right, executive producer of the Showtime animated series "Our Cartoon President," takes part in a panel discussion on the show with fellow executive producer Chris Licht at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Jan. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Licht, who currently runs Stephen Colbert's late-night show at CBS but has a news background, is expected to be named the new president of CNN. An executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the news, first reported by the website Puck on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert's late-night show after building two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker.

Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on personnel. The selection was first reported Saturday by the website Puck.

The new chief is executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before taking over as executive producer at Colbert's “Late Show," guiding it to the top of the ratings, he ran “CBS This Morning,” the network's morning news show.

Prior to that, he was the top behind-the-scenes executive at MSNBC's “Morning Joe" in its formative years.

There was no immediate comment from a representative at WarnerMedia, CNN's corporate parent.

The choice of Licht was made by David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, which is expected to soon take over WarnerMedia in a corporate deal that is pending approval.

Zucker was forced out as CNN chief earlier this month for violating corporate rules by not telling his superiors about a romantic relationship with another CNN executive.


