CBS declares television season victory with weeks to go

S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)

CBS declares television season victory with weeks to go

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The traditional broadcast television season doesn't end until later this month, but that hasn't stopped CBS from declaring victory.

CBS issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would end the 2021-22 season as the most-watched television network in prime-time for the 14th straight time, and 19th time out of the past 20, according to figures provided by the Nielsen company.

The early victory dance coincided with CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, announcing its earnings on Tuesday. Although CBS' lead over second-place NBC (6.35 million to 6.25 million) isn't large, there was no pushback from NBC. Fox is currently third and ABC fourth.

CBS said that “NCIS” will end the season as the most-watched television drama for the 12th time in 13 years. “Young Sheldon” is the most popular comedy.

“A winning streak of this scale is quite unprecedented in the history of media, linear or digital,” said Radha Subramanyam, CBS' chief research and analytics officer.

NBC, which aired the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics this season, said it will finish first among the advertiser-friendly demographic of 18-to-49-year-old viewers.

CBS won last week in prime time, averaging 4.4 million viewers. ABC had 3.3 million, NBC had 2.8 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo averaged 910,000.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network in prime time, averaging 2.29 million viewers. TNT had 2.13 million, ESPN had 1.55 million, MSNBC had 1.14 million and HGTV had 1.03 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.2 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.6 million.

For the week of April 25-May 1, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:


1. “FBI,” CBS, 7.56 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.53 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.91 million.

4. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 6.57 million.

5. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.1 million.

6. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.823 million.

7. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.815 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.72 million.

9. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.44 million.

10. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.36 million.

11. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.21 million.

12. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Sunday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 5.19 million.

13. “911,” Fox, 5.08 million.

14. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.93 million.

15. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.89 million.

16. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 4.81 million.

17. “United States of Al,” CBS, 4.62 million.

18. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 4.58 million.

19. “NFL Draft, Round 1,” ESPN, 4.44 million.

20. “The Price is Right,” CBS, 4.37 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in CBS right now?

Before you consider CBS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBS wasn't on the list.

While CBS currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.