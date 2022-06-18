NEW YORK (AP) — CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids; final decision expected soon.

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.