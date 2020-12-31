Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Celsius Holdings Inc., up $5.89 to $50.31.

The energy drink company is being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 7.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $1.74 to $25.19.

The cosmetic and skin care products company is joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Central Garden & Pet Co., up 74 cents to $38.61.

The maker of lawn, garden and pet supplies is buying Green Garden Products for $532 million.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 13 cents to $6.67.

The oil and gas company slipped as crude oil prices fell.

Carnival Corp., down 13 cents to $21.66.

Cruise line operators and other beaten down travel stocks fell as the virus surge continues and vaccine distribution begins slowly.

WPX Energy Inc., down 20 cents to $8.15.

Shareholders at the energy company approved their merger deal with Devon Energy.

Netflix Inc., up $16.14 to $540.73.

The streaming video service is finishing the year strongly as it benefits from people spending more time at home.

Tribune Publishing Co., up 91 cents to $13.70.

Alden Global Capital is interested in buying the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Marathon Oil (MRO) 2.0 $6.67 -1.9% 1.80% -4.63 Hold $7.90 Carnival Co. & (CCL) 1.1 $21.66 -0.6% N/A -2.10 Hold $16.99 Celsius (CELH) 1.5 $50.31 +13.3% N/A 718.82 Buy $36.25 e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 1.3 $25.19 +7.4% N/A 132.59 Buy $22.75 Central Garden & Pet (CENT) 1.1 $38.61 +2.0% N/A 17.39 Buy $36.00 WPX Energy (WPX) 1.5 $8.15 -2.4% N/A -5.16 Buy $8.84