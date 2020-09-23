CEO of Minnesota Public Radio's parent to step down

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down, an announcement that came the same day employees released a letter saying the company has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color.
Jon McTaggart said Tuesday he will leave American Public Media Group as soon as a replacement is found. The open letter sent from employees to listeners described a lack of faith in senior leaders and said the company’s problems had persisted over its 53-year history.
“We are tired of company leadership paying lip service to these issues without taking concrete action to do better. We are tired of yet more listening sessions, tired of repeating ourselves,” the letter said. “We are tired of watching the company’s reputation continue to suffer.”
MPR has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after firing the company's only Black classical music host. Garrett McQueen changed playlists to include more diverse composers, but the company said that raised copyright concerns and that he had been warned repeatedly over the past year.
Last week, longtime MPR News reporter Marianne Combs resigned after accusing newsroom leadership of dragging their feet on reporting about misconduct of a station employee. MPR has said that editors decided the story was not ready to run because it did not meet the company’s journalistic standards, but they had expected that she was continuing to work on the story.
In 2018, MPR severed ties with Garrison Keillor, longtime host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” after he was accused of sexual harassment.
The announcement that McTaggart will step down follows increasing attention to the news media’s sluggishness in building diverse newsrooms that has come amid the global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Mary Brainerd, chairwoman of the MPR and APMG Board, and McTaggart sent a letter to employees late Tuesday, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
“We are deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization,” they wrote. “The Board and the entire leadership team are committed to continuing to listen carefully, learn from others, and take actions — guided by our shared values — that ensure a work environment where everyone is truly safe, welcome, respected and appreciated.”
Union representatives for APM Reports and MPR News responded to McTaggart and Brainerd’s letter.
"We hope that the board considers candidates who prioritize workplace culture, hiring diversity and executive compensation limits when making their decision on the new CEO.”
McTaggart began working at the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.
7 Housing Sector Stocks That May Be Ready to Explode
In one of the strongest economies our nation has ever known, housing stocks should have been going through the roof. But it took the Federal Reserve practically giving money away for homebuyers to get their appetite back.
And then even with mortgage rates at historical lows, the novel coronavirus came on the scene and ruined the party again. Home buying and home building came to a halt. Some of which was simply due to the fact that Americans were staying inside.
One of the closely watched indicators of the health of the housing market is the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI). In March, prior to the national mitigation efforts, the HMI had climbed to 72. For reference purposes, a neutral reading is 50.
Although not unexpected, April showed just how far demand had fallen. The HMI plunged 42 points to 30. Things got slightly better in May as the index climbed to 37.
But that may be changing. In June, the HMI posted a better than expected 56.8%. After hitting 37 in May, this marked the Index’s largest monthly gain ever. And not surprisingly some lagging housing stocks got a much-needed jump start. Homebuilder stocks in particular have been on the rise in recent months.
To help you capitalize on what looks like an emerging trend for the rest of the year, we’ve put together this special presentation.
View the "7 Housing Sector Stocks That May Be Ready to Explode".