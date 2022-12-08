Cereal Stock Sporting Cheap Options

S&P 500   3,971.88 (+0.96%)
DOW   33,884.69 (+0.85%)
QQQ   283.40 (+1.02%)
AAPL   142.82 (+1.33%)
MSFT   246.70 (+0.95%)
META   116.30 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   94.44 (-0.53%)
AMZN   90.37 (+2.16%)
TSLA   173.85 (-0.11%)
NVDA   164.82 (+2.25%)
NIO   13.51 (+7.39%)
BABA   93.26 (+5.58%)
AMD   70.53 (+0.56%)
T   19.33 (+0.16%)
MU   54.77 (+1.77%)
CGC   3.28 (+1.23%)
F   13.20 (+0.76%)
GE   85.26 (+0.31%)
DIS   93.03 (+0.95%)
AMC   6.46 (+6.78%)
PYPL   75.30 (+1.18%)
PFE   50.46 (+0.44%)
NFLX   311.42 (+0.97%)
S&P 500   3,971.88 (+0.96%)
DOW   33,884.69 (+0.85%)
QQQ   283.40 (+1.02%)
AAPL   142.82 (+1.33%)
MSFT   246.70 (+0.95%)
META   116.30 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   94.44 (-0.53%)
AMZN   90.37 (+2.16%)
TSLA   173.85 (-0.11%)
NVDA   164.82 (+2.25%)
NIO   13.51 (+7.39%)
BABA   93.26 (+5.58%)
AMD   70.53 (+0.56%)
T   19.33 (+0.16%)
MU   54.77 (+1.77%)
CGC   3.28 (+1.23%)
F   13.20 (+0.76%)
GE   85.26 (+0.31%)
DIS   93.03 (+0.95%)
AMC   6.46 (+6.78%)
PYPL   75.30 (+1.18%)
PFE   50.46 (+0.44%)
NFLX   311.42 (+0.97%)
S&P 500   3,971.88 (+0.96%)
DOW   33,884.69 (+0.85%)
QQQ   283.40 (+1.02%)
AAPL   142.82 (+1.33%)
MSFT   246.70 (+0.95%)
META   116.30 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   94.44 (-0.53%)
AMZN   90.37 (+2.16%)
TSLA   173.85 (-0.11%)
NVDA   164.82 (+2.25%)
NIO   13.51 (+7.39%)
BABA   93.26 (+5.58%)
AMD   70.53 (+0.56%)
T   19.33 (+0.16%)
MU   54.77 (+1.77%)
CGC   3.28 (+1.23%)
F   13.20 (+0.76%)
GE   85.26 (+0.31%)
DIS   93.03 (+0.95%)
AMC   6.46 (+6.78%)
PYPL   75.30 (+1.18%)
PFE   50.46 (+0.44%)
NFLX   311.42 (+0.97%)
S&P 500   3,971.88 (+0.96%)
DOW   33,884.69 (+0.85%)
QQQ   283.40 (+1.02%)
AAPL   142.82 (+1.33%)
MSFT   246.70 (+0.95%)
META   116.30 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   94.44 (-0.53%)
AMZN   90.37 (+2.16%)
TSLA   173.85 (-0.11%)
NVDA   164.82 (+2.25%)
NIO   13.51 (+7.39%)
BABA   93.26 (+5.58%)
AMD   70.53 (+0.56%)
T   19.33 (+0.16%)
MU   54.77 (+1.77%)
CGC   3.28 (+1.23%)
F   13.20 (+0.76%)
GE   85.26 (+0.31%)
DIS   93.03 (+0.95%)
AMC   6.46 (+6.78%)
PYPL   75.30 (+1.18%)
PFE   50.46 (+0.44%)
NFLX   311.42 (+0.97%)

Cereal Stock Sporting Cheap Options

Thu., December 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is an American food manufacturing company with a large market share of the breakfast market. It produces cereal and convenience foods, including crackers and toaster pastries, which it sells under several well-known brands. Some of these brands include Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Special K, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Pringles, Cheez-It. Ahead of the bell, the cereal maker is trading flat at $73.89.

Regarding the stock, K has added 18% year-over-year and has increased by 14% in 2022. Coming in as support over the past few weeks has been the 120-day moving average. Nonetheless, Kellogg maintains a decent valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70. The company also offers a solid dividend yield of 3.23% at a forward dividend of $2.36.

Unfortunately, the business also holds an unfavorable balance sheet with $7.39 billion in total debt and only $375 million in cash, which could further hurt the company’s growth rate in the long run. As a result, K provides the most value for dividend investors.
 
Switching gears, short-term options traders are quite put-biased. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.85, which stands higher than 98% of readings from the past year.
 
Now might be the perfect time for investors to speculate on the stock's next move with options. K's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 20% sits in the 24th percentile of its annual range, indicating that now is an affordable time to play Kellogg stock.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: