Charlie Eblen of Single Tree BBQ on Becoming the "Nike of BBQ"





Just Do It. For Charlie Eblen, founder of Single Tree BBQ and host of Single Nation Podcast, that famous slogan is both a motto and rallying cry.

"We really believe that we can be the "Nike of Barbecue." says Charlie Eblen to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

The motivation behind that mission is not to be the top-selling BBQ restaurant and corner the market. Instead, the entrepreneur credits his push to a more noble cause; he wishes to use BBQ to impact the community.

Eblen has turned to technology to increase his digital hospitality. Taking steps, like implementing an upgraded POS system, is done with the customer in mind.

"We went with Toast to be able to start doing stuff like having a loyalty program," says Eblen of the change. "Being able to tell our loyal fans of Single Tree Barbecue that we're opening a brick and mortar, that we're going to partner with Heroes Den (a local live music restaurant in Murfreesboro, TN) and we're going to have live music and we're going to have a great bar. We're going to have an amazing barbecue."

In addition to technology upgrades, Eblen has dove head first into the new media world of podcasting with the Single Tree Nation podcast. After a push from Digital Media Guru Shawn Walchef, he wasted no time putting ideas to action and broadening the scope of Single Tree's impact.

"The purpose of my show is really that it doesn't have anything to do with Single Tree BBQ. It has everything to do with our community and helping build our community through barbecue, digital hospitality, and online storytelling." explains Charlie Eblen of the weekly podcast.

The most apt description of Eblen's growth as a restaurant influencer is summed up in his own words: "It's been amazing."

***

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by AtmosphereTV - TV to Enhance Your Business. Try AtmosphereTV.

