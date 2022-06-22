Checking in With FedEx Stock Ahead of Earnings

Shipping giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is gearing up to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the close this Thursday, June 23. The stock earlier surged to the $236 level, which has acted as both pressure and support on the charts since FedEx stock's post-earnings bear gap in September 2021, but was last seen flat -- up less than 0.1% to trade at $230.

Post-earnings reactions during the past two years have been mixed, with four of its past eight reports yielding a positive return, including an 11.7% jump back in August 2020. FDX has averaged a 6.4% swing, regardless of direction, during this time period. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a larger 8.9% next-day move.

Sentiment among FedEx options players has been bearish of late. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.47, which sits higher than 93% of readings from the past year. In other words, puts are being picked up at a quicker-than-usual clip.

Meanwhile, analysts have taken a more optimistic stance. Of the 13 in coverage, all but four call it a "strong buy," with not a "sell" to be seen. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $286.89 is a 24.8% premium to current levels.

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.