QQQ   294.43 (-0.06%)
AAPL   143.07 (-0.85%)
MSFT   247.22 (-0.24%)
META   147.61 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   98.39 (-0.46%)
AMZN   102.39 (-0.72%)
TSLA   173.80 (+0.33%)
NVDA   199.87 (+2.30%)
NIO   12.31 (+1.99%)
BABA   112.80 (+2.36%)
AMD   79.66 (+6.00%)
T   20.42 (+0.25%)
MU   61.08 (+1.29%)
F   13.65 (+1.04%)
CGC   3.04 (+0.33%)
GE   81.17 (+0.86%)
DIS   108.54 (+0.05%)
AMC   5.57 (+4.11%)
PFE   43.81 (-0.79%)
PYPL   81.13 (-0.44%)
NFLX   352.39 (-0.42%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.06%)
AAPL   143.07 (-0.85%)
MSFT   247.22 (-0.24%)
META   147.61 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   98.39 (-0.46%)
AMZN   102.39 (-0.72%)
TSLA   173.80 (+0.33%)
NVDA   199.87 (+2.30%)
NIO   12.31 (+1.99%)
BABA   112.80 (+2.36%)
AMD   79.66 (+6.00%)
T   20.42 (+0.25%)
MU   61.08 (+1.29%)
F   13.65 (+1.04%)
CGC   3.04 (+0.33%)
GE   81.17 (+0.86%)
DIS   108.54 (+0.05%)
AMC   5.57 (+4.11%)
PFE   43.81 (-0.79%)
PYPL   81.13 (-0.44%)
NFLX   352.39 (-0.42%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.06%)
AAPL   143.07 (-0.85%)
MSFT   247.22 (-0.24%)
META   147.61 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   98.39 (-0.46%)
AMZN   102.39 (-0.72%)
TSLA   173.80 (+0.33%)
NVDA   199.87 (+2.30%)
NIO   12.31 (+1.99%)
BABA   112.80 (+2.36%)
AMD   79.66 (+6.00%)
T   20.42 (+0.25%)
MU   61.08 (+1.29%)
F   13.65 (+1.04%)
CGC   3.04 (+0.33%)
GE   81.17 (+0.86%)
DIS   108.54 (+0.05%)
AMC   5.57 (+4.11%)
PFE   43.81 (-0.79%)
PYPL   81.13 (-0.44%)
NFLX   352.39 (-0.42%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.06%)
AAPL   143.07 (-0.85%)
MSFT   247.22 (-0.24%)
META   147.61 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   98.39 (-0.46%)
AMZN   102.39 (-0.72%)
TSLA   173.80 (+0.33%)
NVDA   199.87 (+2.30%)
NIO   12.31 (+1.99%)
BABA   112.80 (+2.36%)
AMD   79.66 (+6.00%)
T   20.42 (+0.25%)
MU   61.08 (+1.29%)
F   13.65 (+1.04%)
CGC   3.04 (+0.33%)
GE   81.17 (+0.86%)
DIS   108.54 (+0.05%)
AMC   5.57 (+4.11%)
PFE   43.81 (-0.79%)
PYPL   81.13 (-0.44%)
NFLX   352.39 (-0.42%)

Checking in with Merck Stock Before Earnings

Tue., January 31, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is one of the many big names set to announce its quarterly report this week, with earnings scheduled before the open on Thursday, Feb. 2. Wall Street anticipates profits of $1.54 per share, and UBS today raised its price target by $3 to $108 ahead of the event. 

A look at its post-earnings history shows Merck stock finishing just three of its last eight next-day sessions higher, including a 1.4% pop after its most recent report. Over the past two years, the Dow member has averaged a 3.2% swing, regardless of direction. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a slightly wider 3.9% move. 

On the charts, Merck stock has been slipping since its Jan. 6 record high of $115.49, though there's support in place at its 100-day moving average. Year-to-date, the shares are down 4%, but still sport a 30.7% year-over-year lead.

MRK Jan31

Put traders are growing bolder, per MRK's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.89, which sits in the 84th percentile of its annual range. In other words, speculative players are more put-heavy than usual among options set to expire in three months or less.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: