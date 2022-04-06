S&P 500   4,474.39 (-1.12%)
DOW   34,395.04 (-0.71%)
AAPL   172.06 (-1.71%)
MSFT   304.75 (-1.97%)
FB   227.02 (-2.08%)
GOOGL   2,773.99 (-1.35%)
AMZN   3,242.98 (-1.16%)
TSLA   1,072.55 (-1.71%)
NVDA   248.88 (-4.02%)
BABA   106.90 (-3.69%)
AMD   104.40 (-2.27%)
CGC   7.54 (+2.03%)
MU   73.08 (-2.05%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   132.45 (-2.34%)
AMC   20.54 (-3.16%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   115.14 (-2.13%)
BA   180.52 (-1.17%)
S&P 500   4,474.39 (-1.12%)
DOW   34,395.04 (-0.71%)
AAPL   172.06 (-1.71%)
MSFT   304.75 (-1.97%)
FB   227.02 (-2.08%)
GOOGL   2,773.99 (-1.35%)
AMZN   3,242.98 (-1.16%)
TSLA   1,072.55 (-1.71%)
NVDA   248.88 (-4.02%)
BABA   106.90 (-3.69%)
AMD   104.40 (-2.27%)
CGC   7.54 (+2.03%)
MU   73.08 (-2.05%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   132.45 (-2.34%)
AMC   20.54 (-3.16%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   115.14 (-2.13%)
BA   180.52 (-1.17%)
S&P 500   4,474.39 (-1.12%)
DOW   34,395.04 (-0.71%)
AAPL   172.06 (-1.71%)
MSFT   304.75 (-1.97%)
FB   227.02 (-2.08%)
GOOGL   2,773.99 (-1.35%)
AMZN   3,242.98 (-1.16%)
TSLA   1,072.55 (-1.71%)
NVDA   248.88 (-4.02%)
BABA   106.90 (-3.69%)
AMD   104.40 (-2.27%)
CGC   7.54 (+2.03%)
MU   73.08 (-2.05%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   132.45 (-2.34%)
AMC   20.54 (-3.16%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   115.14 (-2.13%)
BA   180.52 (-1.17%)
S&P 500   4,474.39 (-1.12%)
DOW   34,395.04 (-0.71%)
AAPL   172.06 (-1.71%)
MSFT   304.75 (-1.97%)
FB   227.02 (-2.08%)
GOOGL   2,773.99 (-1.35%)
AMZN   3,242.98 (-1.16%)
TSLA   1,072.55 (-1.71%)
NVDA   248.88 (-4.02%)
BABA   106.90 (-3.69%)
AMD   104.40 (-2.27%)
CGC   7.54 (+2.03%)
MU   73.08 (-2.05%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   132.45 (-2.34%)
AMC   20.54 (-3.16%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   115.14 (-2.13%)
BA   180.52 (-1.17%)

Checking In With Struggling Netflix Stock

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

It's been over two months since Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) sold off post-earnings and sent shockwaves through Wall Street. With another earnings season around the corner, how has the FAANG stock fared since then? 

Netflix stock has taken a 36.8% haircut in 2022, but was able to tack on 5% in the last 30 days. However, NFLX's 50-day moving average still looms above, a trendline that has been cleared on a closing basis only twice this year. FAANG stocks usually are acclaimed by analysts, but its interesting that 12 of the 29 brokerages are on the sidelines with tepid "hold" ratings.

NFLX Stock Chart

The streaming entertainment company’s annual revenues are up 19% since fiscal 2020 and have grown 88% since fiscal 2018. NFLX's net income is also up 85% since fiscal 2020 and has grown 322% since fiscal 2018. In addition, Netflix is estimated to grow revenues 12.5% for both fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, as well as increase earnings by 2.1% for fiscal 2022 and a massive 30.5% for fiscal 2023. However, NFLX holds $6.03 billion in cash and $18.12 billion in total debt on their balance sheet, which could hurt its long-term profitability potential.

Still, at a forward price-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01, Netflix stock is currently at one of the lowest valuations it has seen in years, giving long-term investors an intriguing entry point to one of the decades' most prolific tech disruptors. 

If an investor wants fewer dollars at risk but wants to take a flier on NFLX, options are an attractive route at the moment. The shares' Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits up at 92 out of 100. This indicates the equity has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations over the past year.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.