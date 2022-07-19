50% OFF
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
Checking In with Tesla Stock Ahead of Earnings

Monday, July 18, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is preparing for earnings later this week, with its second-quarter report due out after the market close on Wednesday, July 20. Tesla stock has a fairly negative post-earnings history, closing five of its last eight post-earnings sessions lower, including an 11.6% drop in January. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a next-day swing of 9.3%, regardless of direction, which is higher than the 4.2% move the stock has averaged over the last two years. 

TSLA has been a a staple on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of names that have attracted the highest weekly options volume, and has remained so over the last two weeks. Per the most recent data, 6,414,776 calls and 5,716,893 puts were exchanged in this period, with the July 700 put standing out as the most popular contract, followed by the 750 call in that same monthly series.

MAO July18

TSLA is up 0.2% to trade at $721.53 at last glance, and earlier was as high as $751.55, though its 60-day moving average kept a lid on those gains. With a trendline of lower highs in place, the electric vehicle (EV) stock has been struggling with pressure around the $750 level of late.

Tesla July18

For those looking to weigh in, options look like a decent move at the moment. According to its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 73 out of 100, Tesla stock has often realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in over the last 12 months. 


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

