Checking in with United Parcel Service Stock Before Earnings

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is gearing up for its third-quarter earnings report, due out before the open tomorrow, Oct. 25, in which analysts expect profits of $2.84 per share. At last glance, the shares were up 0.9% today to trade at $166.96.

The stock has a history of mixed post-earnings reactions, finishing four of its last eight post-earnings sessions positive, including a 14.1% pop this past February. The options are pricing in a 11.1% next-day swing, regardless of direction, this time around, which is more than the 7.1% move the stock averaged over the last two years.

On the charts, UPS has been hanging out below the $170 level this month, hitting a nearly two-year low of $154.91 on Oct.13. Year-to-date, the equity is down 22.1%.

Analysts have split sentiment toward United Parcel Service stock. Of the 20 analysts in coverage, 11 carry a "hold" or worse rating, with nine a "strong buy."

