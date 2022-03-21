S&P 500   4,447.48 (-0.35%)
DOW   34,461.50 (-0.84%)
QQQ   348.60 (-0.82%)
AAPL   165.71 (+1.06%)
MSFT   296.82 (-1.20%)
FB   211.03 (-2.52%)
GOOGL   2,697.79 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,246.10 (+0.65%)
TSLA   926.35 (+2.32%)
NVDA   265.67 (+0.43%)
BABA   102.08 (-5.74%)
NIO   20.21 (-3.12%)
AMD   114.77 (+1.15%)
CGC   6.99 (-1.83%)
MU   77.86 (-1.95%)
GE   94.96 (-0.66%)
T   23.12 (-0.43%)
F   16.50 (-2.14%)
DIS   138.06 (-1.60%)
AMC   15.31 (-3.10%)
PFE   54.20 (-0.57%)
PYPL   114.82 (-3.33%)
BA   185.16 (-3.98%)
Chelsea owner Abramovich's luxury yacht docks in Turkey

Monday, March 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


A view of Russian metals and petroleum magnate Roman Abramovich's superyacht Solaris anchored in Tivat, Montenegro, Saturday, March 12, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Kremlin-aligned oligarchs that the U.S. and its European allies are coming for their superyachts. But actually seizing the behemoth vessels often worth hundreds of millions of dollars could prove challenging. Many of the boats are flagged and registered in secretive banking havens used by the ultra-rich to shield their wealth from taxes or seizures. Abramovich's superyacht Solaris, stands eight stories tall, and features a sleek palisade of broad teak-covered decks suitable for hosting a horde of well-heeled partygoers. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A yacht belonging to Chelsea soccer club owner and sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in Turkey's Aegean Sea resort of Bodrum, Turkish media reports said Monday, amid international moves to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen with close links to the Kremlin.

Turkey’s private NTV television said the Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht Solaris docked at the southern port in Turkey — which has not joined sanctions on Russia — after departing from Montenegro.

A group of Ukrainians carrying Ukrainian flags with the words “No War” emblazoned on them boarded a small motor boat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

It was not known if Abramovich was aboard the yacht or if it was moved to Turkey to avoid sanctions.

Last week, the European Union imposed sanctions on Abramovich as it updated a list of individuals facing asset freezes and travel bans over their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's government, which has sent the Russian military to invade Ukraine. Abramovich had already been punished in Britain.

NATO-member Turkey has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine. It has criticized Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine but has also positioned itself as a neutral party trying to mediate between the two.

Turkey has closed the Turkish Straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea to most Russian warships but has not imposed sanctions on Russia or shut down its airspace to Russian flights.

Last week, Abramovich arrived in Istanbul from Jerusalem aboard his private jet before departing for Moscow the next morning.


