Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near southwestern Japan

S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Global markets lower after Wall Street gains on jobs data
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Yangtze shrinks as China's drought disrupts industry
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Global markets lower after Wall Street gains on jobs data
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Yangtze shrinks as China's drought disrupts industry
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Global markets lower after Wall Street gains on jobs data
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Yangtze shrinks as China's drought disrupts industry
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Global markets lower after Wall Street gains on jobs data
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Yangtze shrinks as China's drought disrupts industry

Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near southwestern Japan

Sat., August 20, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press


This aerial photo shows Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99, after a collision, off Kushimoto, Wakayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.(Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.

No one was injured among the six Japanese crew aboard Ryoshinmaru, the tanker, and 14 Chinese crew aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship, Xin Hai 99.

The crash early Saturday was under investigation and both ships were anchored in the area, about 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture, according to a Kushimoto Coast Guard official.

Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, which initially started to sink, but it was brought under control, the official said.

The tanker had left Kobe port to pick up chemicals from another Japanese port and did not have any chemicals on board at the time of the accident.

Divers were being sent to the scene and GPS records were being pursued to determine the cause of the accident. The Chinese crew told the coast guard the tanker had suddenly veered toward them, the official said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitte.com/yurikageyama

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.