Chevron Stock Brushes Off Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Win

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is down 0.9% to trade at $160.40 at last check, brushing off a first-quarter earnings and revenue win. The oil name's quarterly profits nearly quadrupled to their highest level in 10 years, as oil and gas prices jumped amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Still, Jefferies called the report the quarter's "most underwhelming set of numbers" so far. The blue-chip company also said it will triple its share buyback program to $30 billion.

The 60-day moving average was able to contain the security's pullback from last week's attempt to conquer a March 10, record high of $174.75. While a new ceiling appears to be forming at the $154, Chevron stock still boasts an impressive 49.8% year-over-year lead.

Though long calls have been outpacing long puts overall, the latter have been picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace lately. Back at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), CVX's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.66 stands higher than 98% of readings from the last 12 months.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

