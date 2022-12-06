Chevron Stock Could Remain Strong, Says Signal

Oil prices have been on the rise lately amid the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies' (OPEC+) decision to maintain their output targets, with the organization agreeing to cut by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November and through 2023. Meanwhile, the Group of Seven (G7) plus Australia finally agreed to cap seaborne Russian oil at $60 per barrel last week. While the glut of headlines have created a bit of volatility (West Texas Intermediate crude futures were last seen back below the $80 mark after trading as higher as $81.12 per barrel earlier today), energy stocks have managed to remain near their October highs.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), for instance, is cooling this afternoon, last seen down 2% at $177.49. However, any pullbacks the security has seen during the past couple months have managed to find support near the $177 level. What's more, the stock's 40-day moving average has stepped in as support. This trendline is important because similar pullbacks have resulted in upbeat monthly returns in the past.

According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, CVX has seen seven similar pullbacks during the past three years. One month after these signals, the equity was higher 71% of the time, averaging a 5% return. A similar move from its current perch would put CVX at $186.36, closer to its record highs near the $189 level.

Despite its 51% year-to-date lead, CVX is just on the cusp of being "oversold." This is per its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38. In other words, a short-term bounce could already be in the cards for the energy name.

An unwinding of pessimism could also provide tailwinds. The stock sports a Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 1.18, which sits higher than 96% of readings from the past year. In other words, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

