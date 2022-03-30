Chewy, UniFirst fall; Lululemon, Cal-Maine rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $3.49 to $289.15.

The railroad announced a $10 billion stock buyback program.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $32.95 to $376.92.

The athletic apparel maker gave investors a strong sales forecast.

Chewy Inc., down $8.21 to $42.79.

The online pet store's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was worse than analysts expected.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc., down $51.41 to $334.28.

The furniture and housewares company warned investors that demand softened in the first quarter.

PVH Corp., down $5.79 to $82.69.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up 81 cents to $52.77.

The egg producer's fiscal third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

UniFirst Corp., down $8.26 to $182.14.

The uniform provider's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

MillerKnoll Inc., up $1.68 to $34.67. The furniture maker gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

