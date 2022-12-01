Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader

S&P 500   4,076.57 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,395.01 (-0.56%)
QQQ   294.03 (+0.23%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.52%)
MSFT   255.85 (+0.28%)
META   120.73 (+2.23%)
GOOGL   101.26 (+0.27%)
AMZN   95.65 (-0.92%)
TSLA   194.68 (-0.01%)
NVDA   172.03 (+1.65%)
NIO   12.15 (-4.93%)
BABA   86.19 (-1.56%)
AMD   77.68 (+0.06%)
T   19.19 (-0.47%)
MU   55.50 (-3.73%)
CGC   3.94 (+8.84%)
F   14.08 (+1.29%)
GE   85.34 (-0.73%)
DIS   98.78 (+0.93%)
AMC   8.31 (+14.94%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.17%)
PFE   51.11 (+1.95%)
NFLX   317.57 (+3.94%)
S&P 500   4,076.57 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,395.01 (-0.56%)
QQQ   294.03 (+0.23%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.52%)
MSFT   255.85 (+0.28%)
META   120.73 (+2.23%)
GOOGL   101.26 (+0.27%)
AMZN   95.65 (-0.92%)
TSLA   194.68 (-0.01%)
NVDA   172.03 (+1.65%)
NIO   12.15 (-4.93%)
BABA   86.19 (-1.56%)
AMD   77.68 (+0.06%)
T   19.19 (-0.47%)
MU   55.50 (-3.73%)
CGC   3.94 (+8.84%)
F   14.08 (+1.29%)
GE   85.34 (-0.73%)
DIS   98.78 (+0.93%)
AMC   8.31 (+14.94%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.17%)
PFE   51.11 (+1.95%)
NFLX   317.57 (+3.94%)
S&P 500   4,076.57 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,395.01 (-0.56%)
QQQ   294.03 (+0.23%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.52%)
MSFT   255.85 (+0.28%)
META   120.73 (+2.23%)
GOOGL   101.26 (+0.27%)
AMZN   95.65 (-0.92%)
TSLA   194.68 (-0.01%)
NVDA   172.03 (+1.65%)
NIO   12.15 (-4.93%)
BABA   86.19 (-1.56%)
AMD   77.68 (+0.06%)
T   19.19 (-0.47%)
MU   55.50 (-3.73%)
CGC   3.94 (+8.84%)
F   14.08 (+1.29%)
GE   85.34 (-0.73%)
DIS   98.78 (+0.93%)
AMC   8.31 (+14.94%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.17%)
PFE   51.11 (+1.95%)
NFLX   317.57 (+3.94%)
S&P 500   4,076.57 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,395.01 (-0.56%)
QQQ   294.03 (+0.23%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.52%)
MSFT   255.85 (+0.28%)
META   120.73 (+2.23%)
GOOGL   101.26 (+0.27%)
AMZN   95.65 (-0.92%)
TSLA   194.68 (-0.01%)
NVDA   172.03 (+1.65%)
NIO   12.15 (-4.93%)
BABA   86.19 (-1.56%)
AMD   77.68 (+0.06%)
T   19.19 (-0.47%)
MU   55.50 (-3.73%)
CGC   3.94 (+8.84%)
F   14.08 (+1.29%)
GE   85.34 (-0.73%)
DIS   98.78 (+0.93%)
AMC   8.31 (+14.94%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.17%)
PFE   51.11 (+1.95%)
NFLX   317.57 (+3.94%)

Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader

Thu., December 1, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

Then-Council of Economic Advisers Chairman under President Barack Obama, Austan Goolsbee, left, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 28, 2013, before the Joint Economic Committee hearing on state of the U.S. economy. Goolsbee will become president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago next month, the regional Fed branch said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, replacing retiring president Charles Evans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austan Goolsbee, who was a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama, has been chosen as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the regional Fed bank announced Thursday.

Goolsbee, 53, an economics professor at the University of Chicago who is a frequent commentator in opinion columns and television appearances, will succeed Charles Evans on Jan. 9. Evans is retiring after 15 years as head of the Chicago Fed, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

As head of a regional Fed bank, Goolsbee will have a vote on the central bank’s interest rate decisions next year. Each year, four of the regional bank presidents rotate into voting positions on the Fed's rate-setting committee.

Goolsbee was chair of the Obama White House's Council of Economic Advisers from 2010 to 2011 after having served as a member of the council since 2009. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Should you invest $1,000 in onsemi right now?

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: