China accuses India of targeting Chinese imports after clash

Activists of Jammu and Kashmir Dogra Front shout slogans against Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Jammu, India, Wednesday, July.1, 2020. Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary, a response to India's ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. The quick workaround showed the ban was largely symbolic since the apps can’t be automatically erased from devices where they are already downloaded, and is a response to a border clash with China where 20 Indian soldiers died earlier this month, digital experts said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A Bharatiya Janata Party activist burns a photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Jammu, India, Wednesday, July.1, 2020. Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary, a response to India's ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. The quick workaround showed the ban was largely symbolic since the apps can’t be automatically erased from devices where they are already downloaded, and is a response to a border clash with China where 20 Indian soldiers died earlier this month, digital experts said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
BEIJING (AP) — China accused India on Thursday of improperly disrupting activity by Chinese companies in the midst of tensions over a border clash.
Asked about news reports that both countries were tightening import controls, a Commerce Ministry spokesman denied Beijing had taken any action against Indian goods.
The spokesman, Gao Feng, accused India had taken unspecified improper action.
“India’s relevant practices violate relevant World Trade Organization rules," Gao said, according to the official China News Service. Gao expressed hope “India would immediately correct the discriminatory practices against China and Chinese enterprises.”
10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback
A fundamental concept of investing is to buy stocks at a value. One strategy used by investors is to focus on stocks that are oversold. Fundamental analysis can give investors an idea of certain stocks to look at. However, momentum is also important. For that reason, investors look for technical indicators to help them find oversold stocks that might be ready for a comeback.
One of the most popular tools is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the velocity and magnitude of price movements. The index also compares them with the magnitude of average gains and average losses.
The formula for calculating RSI is as follows:
RSI = 100 - ( 100 / 1 + RS)
Where RS (Relative Strength) is the average gain divided by the average loss.
Investors can use virtually any timeframe they wish. One of the most common is a 14-day RSI. Decreasing the number of days makes the RSI more sensitive to price changes. Conversely increasing the number of days makes the indicator less sensitive to price changes.
Investors may have different overbought or oversold indicators, but standard benchmarks are a stock may be overbought if its RSI exceeds 70 and may be oversold if its RSI exceeds 30.
The stocks in this presentation are chosen for a variety of fundamental and technical indicators. And all the stocks have been affected in one form or another by the Covid-19 pandemic.
View the "10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback".