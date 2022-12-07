S&P 500   3,941.26
DOW   33,596.34
QQQ   281.68
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War
Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries!
Without Graphite, There Would Be ZERO EV Batteries!
China announces new measures rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting lockdowns and testing requirements

Wed., December 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China announces new measures rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting lockdowns and testing requirements.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

