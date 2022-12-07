China announces roll-back of strict anti-COVID-19 measures



















BEIJING (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching.

The announcement follows recent street protests in several cities over the strict “zero-COVID” policy now entering its fourth year, which has been blamed for upending ordinary life, travel and employment while dealing a harsh blow to the national economy.

China has sought to maintain the hardline policy while keeping the world's second-largest economy humming, but public frustration with the restrictions appears to have finally swayed the opinion of officials who had championed zero-COVID as superior to the approach of foreign nations that have opened up in hopes of learning to live with the virus.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

