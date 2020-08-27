S&P 500   0.75 (+8.59%)
DOW   0.75 (+8.59%)
QQQ   291.05 (-0.31%)
AAPL   500.04 (-1.20%)
MSFT   226.58 (+2.46%)
FB   293.22 (-3.52%)
GOOGL   1,628.52 (-0.95%)
AMZN   3,400.00 (-1.22%)
NVDA   505.13 (-1.13%)
TSLA   2,238.75 (+3.97%)
BABA   284.17 (-2.67%)
CGC   16.50 (+0.00%)
GE   6.48 (+0.00%)
MU   44.62 (-0.76%)
AMD   83.80 (-2.58%)
T   29.90 (-0.30%)
F   6.91 (+1.32%)
ACB   9.52 (+1.71%)
GILD   65.55 (-0.08%)
NFLX   526.27 (-3.88%)
DIS   133.73 (+1.17%)
BAC   26.05 (+1.92%)
BA   174.20 (+1.34%)
China blocks imports from Australian beef producer

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat.

Imports of beef from John Dee Warwick Pty. Ltd. that contained the banned chemical, chloramphenicol, were destroyed, the General Administration of Customs of China announced.

China earlier blocked imports of beef from Australia's largest producers in what political analysts suggested was a dispute over trade rules.

