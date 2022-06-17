×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi

China defends 'zero-COVID' after US envoy warns of costs

Friday, June 17, 2022 | The Associated Press


Commuters wearing face masks ride across an intersection in the central business district in Beijing, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday defended its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it was causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and “facts prove” the policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing is “suitable for China’s national conditions and has stood the test of history.”

“We have full confidence that (we can) contain the epidemic, steady the economy and achieve the goal of safe economic development," Wang said at a daily briefing.

China has sought to completely eliminate outbreaks of COVID-19 with tough restrictions, while most other countries are relaxing their anti-coronavirus measures to “live with” the disease.

Ambassador Nicholas Burns said on Thursday that the “zero-COVID” policy has “had a major impact” on business sentiment, singling out as especially damaging a two-month lockdown in Shanghai, China’s largest city and key financial hub.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million people were confined to their homes or immediate neighborhoods, and hundreds of thousands continue to remain under restrictions. Rolling lockdowns have also continued to Beijing and other cities.

Critics say the policy is disrupting global supply chains and hurting employment and consumption in China. The U.N.'s World Health Organization has called it unsustainable. China denounced the remarks as irresponsible.

Burns said in a virtual address to the Brookings Institution think tank that there were 40,000 American citizens in the Shanghai area before the pandemic, but that “lots and lots of those people have gone home." Diplomats from Europe, Japan and other countries report similar declines, he said.

“We're quite cognizant of the need, I think the Chinese government is quite cognizant of the need, to try to get back to a situation of normalcy," Burns said.


He said few American companies are leaving China completely because of its continuing importance, “but from the results that I've read, and the conversations I've had with lots of business leaders here, I think there is a hesitancy to invest in future obligations until they can see the end of this."

The U.S. and China recorded $650 billion in trade last year, and around 1,100 American companies are operating in China.

Chinese restrictions have all but ended visits by U.S. government officials and business leaders, while the number of American students has dropped sharply since China suspended issuing student visas.

“It's difficult to convince any of my colleagues in Washington to come here if I tell them that when they do it, they've to quarantine for 14 days before they can have a single meeting," Burns said. “And I understand their unwillingness to do that."

Burns said the Chinese government is signaling that the “zero-COVID” policy will probably be extended at least into the beginning months of 2023.

Burns, who has declared that relations between Washington and Beijing are at their lowest point since former President Richard Nixon visited in 1972, said China's aggressive foreign policy has intensified competition between the countries. But he said they still have multiple areas in which they can engage constructively, including on climate change, anti-narcotics measures and agricultural trade.

Burns said much of his job is focused on outreach to the Chinese public, a task made more difficult by COVID-19 restrictions and the government's strict censorship.

A recent speech on China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the embassy posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media platform was taken down within about 2 1/2 hours, but drew large numbers of views while it was up, he said.

A second attempt to post it three days later resulted in it being censored within 20 minutes, Burns said.

“So that's the game that they play," he said.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.