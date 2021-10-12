S&P 500   4,350.65
China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US at $42B

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | The Associated Press


Custom officials check documents with a man at a container port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. China’s import and export growth slowed in September amid shipping bottlenecks and other disruptions combined with coronavirus outbreaks. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s import and export growth slowed in September amid shipping bottlenecks and other disruptions combined with coronavirus outbreaks, according to customs data reported Wednesday.

The report showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was slightly slower than the 33% increase logged in August, but faster than economists had forecast. Imports rose 17.6% to $240 billion, less than the previous month’s 26% but a bit more than expected.

Disruptions in industrial supply chains have persisted after last year’s global economic downturn. Rising infections in the United States and some other markets also dampened consumer sentiment.

This year’s trade figures have been distorted by comparison with 2020, when global demand plunged in the first half after governments shut factories and shops to fight the pandemic. Chinese exporters reopened after the ruling Communist Party declared the virus under control in March 2020, while its foreign competitors still were hampered by anti-virus curbs.

Economists have forecast that surging global demand for Chinese goods will level off as anti-disease controls ease and entertainment, travel and other service industries reopen.

Overall growth in two-way trade rose 15% in July-September, slowing from 25% year-on-year growth in the previous quarter.

The politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $42 billion in September from nearly $38 billion in August, the report said.

More than three years after former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a tariff war against Beijing, his successor Joe Biden's administration has not said if it will agree to Chinese demands to roll back some of those punitive duties.

Biden’s top trade official, Katherine Tai, said last week that she planned frank talks with Beijing about complaints over policies that foreign businesses say give their Chinese competitors an unfair advantage.

___

General Administration of Customs of China (in Chinese): www.customs.gov.cn


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Keep Your Portfolio On Trend

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency is beginning to make mainstream investors rethink their idea of “store of value.” The trendy possibilities of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any of the dozens of altcoins that exist on the blockchain are trending like the latest fashion.

However, the thing about fashion is that the more things change the more things stay the same. Just like the simple black dress that won’t go out of fashion, the same can be said for precious metals stocks. One way to think about it would be to say that the existence of a growing cryptocurrency market doesn’t change the value of precious metals.

Precious metals have long been known to be a safe-haven asset in times of market volatility and economic crisis. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, gold prices surged about 30% breaking the $2,000 mark for the first time in its history. This was at a time when the prices of many cryptocurrencies were falling.

And precious metals have also been seen as a hedge against inflation, which seems like more of a certainty with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates at historically low rates into 2023.

Whether you’re looking to take your first steps at crafting a precious metals portfolio or if you want to fine-tune the one you have, we believe this special presentation is a good place to start your research. We’ve identified seven precious metals stocks that look to retain their allure in 2021.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Keep Your Portfolio On Trend".


