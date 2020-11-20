China FM to visit Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns

In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, poses with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for a photo prior to a meeting in Tokyo. Motegi announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 that his Chinese counterpart Wang will visit Tokyo next week as the two Asian powers discuss ways to resume bilateral visits to revive their pandemic-hit economies and other regional issues. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's foreign minister announced Friday that his Chinese counterpart will visit Tokyo next week to discuss ways to revive their pandemic-hit economies as well as regional concerns over China's growing influence.
“There are various issues of concern between Japan and China, and it is important that we resolve them one by one through high-level meetings like this,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said. “I hope to frankly exchange our views on regional issues, the global expansion of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other international issues.”
During his Nov. 24-25 visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Motegi are expected to discuss resuming business trips between the world’s No. 2 and No. 3 economies through a “business track” program that would allow visitors to engage in limited business activity during 14-day quarantine periods. Japan recently launched such arrangements with South Korea and Vietnam.
Motegi noted that Chinese visitors topped the number of tourists in Japan before the pandemic and said he hoped to discuss how they can resume travel while taking disease prevention measures.
He said the two countries are not currently considering rescheduling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan, postponed from the spring due to the pandemic, because they are focusing on their fight against the pandemic.
Relations between the two countries have been strained over territorial disputes and wartime history. But ties have improved in recent years while China's trade dispute with the U.S. has escalated. Japan, a key U.S. ally, sees China as a crucial trading partner and faces the challenge of balancing its relations with both nations.
“China-Japan relations currently see steady development,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday. Along with boosting bilateral ties generally, China wants to cooperate with Japan in fighting the coronavirus and helping their economies recover from the pandemic, Zhao said.
He said Wang will also visit South Korea during his Nov. 24-27 trip.
The visit comes amid growing concerns stemming from China’s increasing influence in the region.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held talks this week with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in which they agreed to step up their military partnership and cooperation to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region as a counter to China's rise.
The two countries, along with the U.S. and India, are also trying to bring in Southeast Asian nations and others to join their cooperation, which Beijing has criticized as an attempt to form an “Asian NATO" to counter China.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters Friday that the vision, known as “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” is not targeting a specific nation and “we plan to achieve it by cooperating with any country that shares the view.”
Motegi said a meeting is being arranged between Wang and Suga during his visit, the first with a Japanese prime minister by a top Chinese official since the February visit of Chinese foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi.
___
AP researcher Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.
___
Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mariyamaguchi
7 Stocks That Will Help You Forget About the Fed
Normally when the Federal Reserve (i.e. the Fed) makes an announcement, the market reacts predictably. That’s due, in large part, to the nature of what the Fed normally announces. Will interest rates go up, down, or remain unchanged? And for their part, the markets have a pretty good idea what the Fed will do before they do it.
But the Fed’s announcement of August 26 was a little different. They talked briefly about interest rates (they’re staying really low for a long time). But they were more concerned about inflation. Well, the Fed is always concerned about inflation, but this time they really mean it. Basic economics says that low-interest rates should spur inflation.
However, the market has been defying conventional wisdom and the Fed is not getting the inflation they want. So the Fed has basically said that they’re letting inflation go rogue. If it goes above their target 2% rate, so be it. The Fed is done trying to hit a target.
At first, the markets cheered the news. Not only was the Fed not taking away the punch bowl, but they were also going to keep the low rate liquidity going for a long time!
But after a little while to digest things, investors are realizing they have to be grown-ups about this. And now investors are considering how to rebalance their portfolios for the remainder of 2020.
I don’t know about them, but if I were you I would target companies that have a high free cash flow (FCF). Whether it’s your personal finances or in evaluating a stock, cash flow is your friend.
When a corporation has high FCF, they have more strong growth in good markets and more flexibility during when the economy is weaker.
As institutional investors come back into the market, it’s time for you to reposition your portfolio for whatever comes next.
View the "7 Stocks That Will Help You Forget About the Fed".