S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
If You're Not Thinking About Brand Equity, You Should Be. Here's Why.
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle's FQ1 Report
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
China grants gaming license to NetEase, 1st since crackdown

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Zen Soo, AP Technology Writer

Visitors wearing face masks prepare to put on a virtual reality headset in front of a digital map of China at a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2022. China’s second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first online game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry.

The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on Tuesday published a list of approvals for 73 games, including a mobile game by NetEase called “All-Star Street Ball Party.”

In August 2021, regulators stopped issuing gaming licenses as they tightened restrictions on the tech industry. They resumed approvals in April. Tencent, the country’s biggest gaming company, has not gotten any games approved since then.

However, Nanjing Wangdian Technology, a subsidiary of Tencent, got a license for a health-education mobile game called “Defense of Health.” Tencent first unveiled plans to launch this game in May 2021. But such educational games typically are less lucrative than commercial mobile games.

In cracking down on the technology industry, Beijing implemented a raft of new regulations for online education, e-commerce, online gaming and financial technology.

Online gaming time for minors was limited to just 3 hours a week on most weeks. Officials also said they would supervise and inspect online games more often to ensure that they comply with regulations.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

