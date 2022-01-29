S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Turkey's president appoints new head of statistics agency
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Turkey's president appoints new head of statistics agency
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Turkey's president appoints new head of statistics agency
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Turkey's president appoints new head of statistics agency
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You

China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


Workers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus align the toothbrushes on the production line at a factory in Yantai in east China's Shandong province on Jan. 20, 2022. Manufacturing activity in the world's second largest economy grew at a slower pace in January compared to the previous month, according to an official government measure, as the country's strict “zero-tolerance” COVID-19 measures put a dampener on economic activity. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Manufacturing activity in the world's second largest economy grew at a slower pace in January compared to the previous month, according to an official government measure, as the country's strict “zero-tolerance” COVID-19 measures put a dampener on economic activity.

The purchasing manager's index, tracked by China's National Bureau of Statistics, slipped to 50.1 from 50.3 in December, continuing a third month of weak growth. A separate PMI by the business magazine Caixin showed on Sunday that manufacturing activity fell even further, contracting from 50.9 in December to 49.1 in January.

PMI is tracked on a 100-point scale in which numbers above 50 show activity expanding and below show a contraction.

New orders, which are measured in a sub-index, also fell, dropping to 49.3, according to the official measure. New export orders activity also continued to contract, although at a slightly slower pace in January.

Chinese exports have been a consistent bright spot throughout the pandemic.

China saw multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in the past month and implemented strict lockdowns starting in December and continuing into the new year that barred people from leaving their homes. The lockdowns have affected up to 20 million people.

Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at NBS, said in a statement Sunday that China faces multiple challenges, including a complicated economic environment and outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country.

Non-manufacturing PMI growth also declined, from 52.7 in December to 51.1 in January, with construction and service sectors both seeing weaker growth.

—-

Associated Press researcher Henry Hou contributed to this report.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.