China manufacturing improves as virus curbs eased





BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing activity started to rebound in May after the government eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers, an official survey showed Tuesday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index of the national statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federal of Logistics and purchasing, improved to 49.6% from April's 47.4 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

New orders, exports and employment all improved.

More businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, are being allowed to reopen this week after outbreaks were deemed to be under control. Other industrial centers including Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast also were temporarily shut down, disrupting manufacturing and trade.

The data indicate “activity has started to rebound as containment measures were rolled back,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report. “The recovery is likely to remain tepid amid weak external demand and labor market strains.”

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.