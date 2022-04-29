S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia
S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia
S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia
S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia

China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

Friday, April 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


A 2021 Tesla Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. June 27, 2021. Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, its second recall this month, China's market regulator said Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China.

The cars being recalled don't display the unit, such as miles or kilometers per hour, for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions, it said.

Earlier in April, the administration said Tesla was recalling 127,785 Model 3s due to potential problems with semiconductors that also could cause accidents.

This latest recall affects 1,850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 of the same model made in China, manufactured from Jan. 12, 2019-March 25, 2022.

The notice said Tesla Motors (Beijing) and Tesla (Shanghai) will upgrade software of the vehicles within the recall's scope for free using an over-the-air (OTA) technology, enabling owners of the cars to complete the process. The company will contact owners of vehicles that cannot be upgraded that way so the upgrades can be done at Tesla service centers.

In June 2021, Tesla recalled more than 285,000 vehicles, including most of those made in China, to fix a software problem. That was followed by a recall of nearly 200,000 in December.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.