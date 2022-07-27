50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,921.05
DOW   31,761.54
QQQ   294.37
Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling
Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth 
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears
EU agrees to cut natural gas use amid Russian supply fears
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Russia taking over ownership stakes in Arctic oil field
3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
S&P 500   3,921.05
DOW   31,761.54
QQQ   294.37
Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling
Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth 
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears
EU agrees to cut natural gas use amid Russian supply fears
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Russia taking over ownership stakes in Arctic oil field
3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
S&P 500   3,921.05
DOW   31,761.54
QQQ   294.37
Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling
Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth 
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears
EU agrees to cut natural gas use amid Russian supply fears
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Russia taking over ownership stakes in Arctic oil field
3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
S&P 500   3,921.05
DOW   31,761.54
QQQ   294.37
Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling
Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth 
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears
EU agrees to cut natural gas use amid Russian supply fears
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Russia taking over ownership stakes in Arctic oil field
3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns

China rejects report it tried to obtain Federal Reserve data

Wed., July 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. China's government on Wednesday rejected as a "political lie" a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Wednesday rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal U.S. commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts. It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during U.S.-Chinese trade tension was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

“The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbor ill intentions,” Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing. He blamed “China-phobia and persecution mania.”

The Journal said the Senate panel’s report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the decade-long effort that began in about 2013. It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.