China reports economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from virus controls, real estate slump

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
The Last Great Value Stock (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?

China reports economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from virus controls, real estate slump

Mon., January 16, 2023 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China reports economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from virus controls, real estate slump.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Recent Videos

Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: