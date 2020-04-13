S&P 500   2,761.63 (-1.01%)
China reports exports fell further in March amid shutdown

Posted on Monday, April 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press


In this March 31, 2020 photo, workers in protective suits stand near a COSCO container ship docked at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. China's government reported Tuesday, April 14, 2020 that exports fell further in March compared with February amid a global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government reported Tuesday that exports fell further in March compared with February amid a global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The customs agency said exports fell 3.5% in Chinese currency terms to 1.3 trillion yuan ($183 billion). The agency didn’t immediately report figures in U.S. dollars, in which all of China’s trade is conducted, or give a year-on-year comparison, its standard measurement of growth.

Exports fell 17.2% in February in U.S. dollar terms as anti-virus controls closed factories, shopping malls and other businesses.

“With the Covid-19 spreading worldwide, the global economy faces mounting downward pressure. Uncertainties are on the rise,” said a customs agency statement. “China’s foreign trade is encountering bigger difficulties.”


