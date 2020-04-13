China reports exports fell further in March amid shutdown





BEIJING (AP) — China’s government reported Tuesday that exports fell further in March compared with February amid a global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The customs agency said exports fell 3.5% in Chinese currency terms to 1.3 trillion yuan ($183 billion). The agency didn’t immediately report figures in U.S. dollars, in which all of China’s trade is conducted, or give a year-on-year comparison, its standard measurement of growth.

Exports fell 17.2% in February in U.S. dollar terms as anti-virus controls closed factories, shopping malls and other businesses.

“With the Covid-19 spreading worldwide, the global economy faces mounting downward pressure. Uncertainties are on the rise,” said a customs agency statement. “China’s foreign trade is encountering bigger difficulties.”

