China reports October exports fell 0.3% on weak global demand, imports down 0.7% as virus curbs hurt consumer spending

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
In 20 years, this little-known trader didn’t have a single losing year… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

China reports October exports fell 0.3% on weak global demand, imports down 0.7% as virus curbs hurt consumer spending

Sun., November 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China reports October exports fell 0.3% on weak global demand, imports down 0.7% as virus curbs hurt consumer spending.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.