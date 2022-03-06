S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine's neighboring countries
Live updates: Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
Live updates: Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel
Libya oil production falls after 2 crucial fields shut down
Live updates: Blinken: US, allies discuss Russia oil imports
Live updates: Macron, Putin call focuses on nuclear plants
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine's neighboring countries
Live updates: Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
Live updates: Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel
Libya oil production falls after 2 crucial fields shut down
Live updates: Blinken: US, allies discuss Russia oil imports
Live updates: Macron, Putin call focuses on nuclear plants
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine's neighboring countries
Live updates: Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
Live updates: Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel
Libya oil production falls after 2 crucial fields shut down
Live updates: Blinken: US, allies discuss Russia oil imports
Live updates: Macron, Putin call focuses on nuclear plants
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine's neighboring countries
Live updates: Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
Live updates: Ukrainian Jewish orphans evacuated to Israel
Libya oil production falls after 2 crucial fields shut down
Live updates: Blinken: US, allies discuss Russia oil imports
Live updates: Macron, Putin call focuses on nuclear plants

China seeing new surge in cases despite 'zero tolerance'

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the vast country, despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with outbreaks.

The mainland on Monday reported 214 new cases of infection over the previous 24 hours, with the most, 69, in the southern province of Guangdong bordering on Hong Kong, which has been recording tens of thousands of cases per day.

Another 54 cases were reported in the Jilin province, more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) to the north, and 46 in the eastern province Shandong.

In his annual report to the national legislature Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no indication Beijing might ease the highly touted “zero tolerance” strategy.

Li called for accelerating vaccine development and “strengthening epidemic controls” in cities where travelers and goods arrive from abroad.

“Zero tolerance" requires quarantines and lockdowns on entire communities and sometimes even cities when as few as a handful of cases have been detected. Chinese officials credit the approach — along with a vaccination rate of more than 80% — with helping prevent a major nationwide outbreak, but critics say it is taking a major toll on the economy and preventing the population from building up natural immunity.

No new cases were reported in Beijing and the city was largely back to normal, although masks continue to be worn in public places indoors.

One area that continues to feel the effects of tight COVID-19 control is the religious sector. Three of Beijing's most famous Catholic churches, Buddhist temples and mosques stated Sunday they had been ordered closed in January with no date given on reopening.

Even before the pandemic, such institutions were under heavy pressure from the Communist authorities to follow through on demands from leader Xi Jinping that all religious centers be purged of outside influence, including the physical appearance of places of worship.

The latest daily case numbers mark some of the highest since the initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 that is believed to have sparked the pandemic.

They bring China's total to 111,195 with 4,636 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. At present, 3,837 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, many of them infected with the omicron strain.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.