QQQ   304.10 (-1.64%)
AAPL   120.13 (-1.58%)
MSFT   226.73 (-0.36%)
FB   257.64 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,033.93 (+1.12%)
TSLA   621.44 (-4.86%)
AMZN   2,977.57 (-0.91%)
NVDA   494.81 (-3.39%)
BABA   230.50 (-2.44%)
CGC   31.01 (-6.71%)
GE   13.57 (+0.97%)
MU   84.33 (-5.36%)
NIO   39.28 (-5.42%)
AMD   77.75 (-3.85%)
T   28.92 (+0.70%)
F   11.93 (-1.97%)
ACB   9.82 (-6.12%)
DIS   188.03 (-2.20%)
BA   224.71 (-1.68%)
NFLX   511.29 (-1.81%)
BAC   36.50 (+0.72%)
China sets economic growth target of "over 6%" for 2021, announces plans for tech development, cleaner industry

Thursday, March 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China sets economic growth target of "over 6%" for 2021, announces plans for tech development, cleaner industry.


7 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Gain From the Chip Shortage

Who knew that something so tiny could create such a big problem? However, that’s the case with the semiconductor industry. Chip manufacturers are facing supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Semiconductors are in high demand for the big tech companies who need the chips to power the servers for their data centers. But they are also needed for much of the technology we take for granted including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and automobiles – a sector that seems to be at the root of the current crisis.

Any weekend mechanic knows that even traditional internal combustion cars are heavily reliant on electronics. In fact, electronic parts and components account for 40% of a new, internal combustion vehicle. That’s more than doubled since 2000.

However as it turns out, some manufacturers may have overestimated how soon consumers would be ready for an “all-electric” future. And that meant that they didn’t forecast how much demand there would be for the kind of chips needed to do the mundane, but vital tasks of steering, braking, and even powering windows up and down.

Part of the problem is that U.S. businesses are heavily reliant on countries like China and Taiwan for their semiconductors. In fact, only about 12.5% of semiconductor manufacturing is done in the United States.

Of course, this creates a tremendous opportunity for the companies that manufacture these chips. And it comes at a good time. The semiconductor sector is notoriously cyclical and was coming down from the elevated demand for the 5G buildout.

In this special presentation, we’ll give you a list of seven semiconductor companies that you can invest in to take advantage of this opportunity.

View the "7 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Gain From the Chip Shortage".

