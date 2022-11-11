China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
The 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Retirees: A Comprehensive Guide
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
The 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Retirees: A Comprehensive Guide
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
The 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Retirees: A Comprehensive Guide
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
The 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Retirees: A Comprehensive Guide
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

Fri., November 11, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, Associated Press

Barriers form a security checkpoint in the Haizhu district in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. As the country reported 10,729 new COVID cases on Friday, more than 5 million people were under lockdown in the southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou and the western megacity Chongqing. (AP Photo)

BEIJING (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home Saturday to undergo virus testing and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported.

Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections were found over the past 24 hours, including 10,351 in people with no symptoms, the National Health Commission announced. China’s numbers are low, but the increase over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

The quarantine for travelers arriving in China was shortened to five days from seven as part of changes in anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce their cost and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party said it would stick to “zero COVID” even as other countries ease travel and other restrictions and try to shift to a long-term strategy of living with the virus.

A total of 3,775 infections were found in Guangzhou, a city of 13 million, including 2,996 in people who showed no symptoms, according to the NHC. That was an increase from Friday’s total of 3,030, including 2,461 people without symptoms.

People in the Guangzhou's Haizhu district were ordered to stay home Saturday while testing was carried out, the district government announced on its social media account. One member of each household was allowed out to buy food.

Guangzhou, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Hong Kong, has shut down schools and bus and subway service across much of the city as case numbers rise.

Flights from Guangzhou to the Chinese capital, Beijing, and other major cities have been canceled.

Nationwide, people who want to enter supermarkets, office buildings and other public buildings are required to show negative results of a virus test taken as often as once a day. That allows authorities to spot infections in people with no symptoms.


In the southwest, the industrial city of Chongqing closed schools in its Beibei district, which has 840,000 people. Residents were barred from leaving a series of apartment compounds in its Yubei district but the city gave no indication how many were affected.

The ruling party earlier this year shifted to isolating buildings or neighborhoods where infections are found instead of its previous approach of suspending access to cities following complaints that was too costly. But in outbreaks, such restrictions still can extend to areas with millions of inhabitants.

Public frustration and complaints that residents sometimes are left without access to food or medicine have boiled over into protests and clashes with local officials in some areas.

Elsewhere, mass testing also was being carried out Saturday in eight districts with a total of 6.6 million people in the central city of Zhengzhou.

Access to an industrial zone of Zhengzhou that is home to the world’s biggest iPhone factory was suspended last week following outbreaks. Apple Inc. warned deliveries of its new iPhone 14 model would be delayed.

Despite efforts to ease damage to the world’s second-largest economy, forecasters say business and consumer activity is weakening after growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September from the first half’s 2.2%.

Economists have cut their forecast of China’s annual economic growth to as low as 3%, which would be among the lowest in decades.

President Xi Jinping’s government has refused to import foreign vaccines and defied requests to release more information about the source of the virus, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Economists and public health experts say “zero COVID” might stay in place for as much as another year. They say millions of elderly people have to be vaccinated before the ruling party can consider lifting controls that keep most foreign visitors out of China.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.