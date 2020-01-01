S&P 500   3,230.78 (+0.29%)
DOW   28,538.44 (+0.27%)
QQQ   212.61 (+0.19%)
S&P 500   3,230.78 (+0.29%)
DOW   28,538.44 (+0.27%)
QQQ   212.61 (+0.19%)
S&P 500   3,230.78 (+0.29%)
DOW   28,538.44 (+0.27%)
QQQ   212.61 (+0.19%)
S&P 500   3,230.78 (+0.29%)
DOW   28,538.44 (+0.27%)
QQQ   212.61 (+0.19%)
Log in

China to cut reserve ratio by 50 basis points from Jan. 6

Posted on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China's central bank said Wednesday it will cut the amount of money banks will be required to have on hand from Jan. 6 in an effort to boost the slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China announced that the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions would be lowered by 50 basis points.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that step will release about 800 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) into the economy for lending purposes, delivering a shot in the arm to the economy ahead of the Lunar New Year that falls on Jan. 25. China's most important annual holiday is a time when companies and individuals typically need large amounts of cash on hand to pay bonuses, clear debts and cover other expenses.

However, Xinhua quoted an unidentified central bank official as saying that Wednesday's move does not presage a large-scale government stimulus program, ruling out the possibility of a "flood-like" flow of fresh money.

"The stance of prudent monetary policy has not changed," the official was quoted as saying.

Beijing has adopted a string of market-opening measures and tariff cuts meant to help revive economic growth that slowed to a three-decade low of 6% in the latest quarter.

While the trade war with the U.S. has been a factor, more worrisome is flagging demand for autos and apartments and the continuing dominance of state companies sustained by generous government subsidies and preferential policies.


More on MarketBeat
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel