50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

China trade surplus surges to record as exports accelerate

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


Cars and trucks for export are parked at a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong Province, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth accelerated following the easing of anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and disrupted trade. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth accelerated following the easing of anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai and disrupted the flow of goods.

Exports rose 17.9% over a year ago to $331.2 billion, up from May’s 16.9% growth rate, customs data showed Wednesday. In a sign of weak Chinese demand, imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion.

China’s global trade surplus swelled by 90% compared with a year ago.

China’s trade has been depressed by weak global demand and anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other industrial centers starting in late March. The Port of Shanghai says cargo handling has returned to normal, but economists warn the shock will be felt for months in China’s trading partners.

“Exports rebounded strongly as shipping bottlenecks eased,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. “But we think this may be the last hurrah for China’s pandemic export boom before shipments drop back on cooling demand.”

Weak Chinese demand for imports reflects a slump in construction, a major customer for foreign iron ore and other raw materials, amid a government crackdown on use of debt that has chilled the vast real estate industry.

Forecasters have cut estimates for China’s economic growth to as low as 2% this year, well below the ruling Communist Party’s target of 5.5%. Some expect activity to shrink in the quarter ending in June before a gradual recovery begins.

Exports to the United States surged 19.3% over a year ago to $56 billion despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war over Beijing’s technology ambitions. Imports of American goods edged up 1.7% to $14.6 billion.

China’s politically volatile trade surplus with the United States widened by 26% from a year earlier to $41.4 billion. It was among irritants that prompted then-President Donald Trump to launch the trade fight and hike import taxes.


Exports to the 27-nation European Union rose 17.1% from last June to $50.5 billion, while imports of European goods climbed 9.7% to $25 billion. China’s trade surplus with Europe widened by 65% to $25.4 billion.

Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, gained 56% over a year ago to $9.7 billion. Exports to Russia sank 17% to $5 billion.

China’s growing purchases of Russian energy are irritating Washington and its allies at a time when they are enforcing trade and financial sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin’s government for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing declared ahead of the attack that it had a “no limits” friendship with Moscow. It criticizes the sanctions but has avoided helping Putin for fear of losing access to Western markets and the global banking system.

China bought 20% of last year’s Russian crude exports, according to the International Energy Agency.

China’s “zero-COVID” strategy that confined Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes starting in late March helped to keep case numbers low but disrupted manufacturing and trade.

China’s economy grew by a weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in March. That was an improvement over the 4% rate in the final three months of 2021.

The ruling party is trying to shore up growth with tax refunds to entrepreneurs, easier credit and spending on building public works.

___

General Administration of Customs of China (in Chinese): www.customs.gov.cn


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.