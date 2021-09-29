S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle

China vows to keep Taiwan out of Pacific Rim trade group

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this May 16, 2019, file photo, from left, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, Singapore's Industry and Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing, Canada's Minister of International Trade Diversification James Carr, Chilean Foreign Minister Fernando Ampuero, Chilean Deputy Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yanez, Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker, and Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akimasa Ishikawa, wave as they pose for the group photo after a meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, CP TPP, in Santiago, Chile. Beijing said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that it will block Taiwan's application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the island's refusal to concede that it is a part of China. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing said Wednesday it will block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the island's refusal to concede that it is a part of China.

The Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday said Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China principle.”

“We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokesperson Zhu Fenglian told reporters at a biweekly briefing.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. It refuses to recognize the island’s government and has increasingly sought to isolate the independence-leaning administration of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan announced on Sept. 23 that it had applied join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a week after China submitted its own application to join.

The 11-nation CPTPP, which took effect in 2018, includes agreements on market access, movement of labor and government procurement. Other members include Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and New Zealand. The U.K. also has started negotiating to join after it left the European Union.

The CPTPP originally was called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a group promoted by then-President Barack Obama. His successor, Donald Trump, pulled out in 2017. President Joe Biden has not rejoined it.

China and Taiwan split after the Communist Party seized control of the mainland in 1949 amid a civil war. They have extensive trade and investment ties but no official relations, and China has been using increasingly threatening language toward the island while applying military, diplomatic and economic pressure against it.

Zhu's comments follow earlier remarks by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian that China was “firmly opposed to any official contacts between Taiwan and other countries, as well as Taiwan’s accession to any agreements or organizations that are of an official nature.”

Taiwan's government expected China would seek to block its accession. It says its status as a democracy and market economy should count in its favor.

“Taiwan and China follow different systems of organization. We are an integrated market economy,” John Deng, a minister without portfolio, said at a news conference following last week's announcement.

Taiwan applied to join the CPTPP using the name “Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.” That is the name it used to join the World Trade Organization in 2002.

As it has gained economic and political clout, China has adopted an increasingly rigid attitude toward such organizations in recent years, particularly regarding Taiwan.


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.