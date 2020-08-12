Log in

China's deadly summer floods have caused $25B in damages

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Summer floods in China have left more than 200 people dead or missing and caused $25 billion in direct damages, an emergency management official said Thursday.

The floods struck major river systems across the central and southern parts of the country. Major cities have been largely spared by the flooding but the impact compounds losses to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Vice Minister of Emergency Management Zhou Xuewen told reporters 219 people were listed as dead or missing and 54,000 homes had been destroyed.

Economic losses of 178.9 billion yuan ($25.7 billion) were 15.9% higher than the average from flood damage over the past five years.

China has the world's second largest economy, but growth has slowed amid rising costs and market saturation at home. While it has largely contained the spread of COVID-19, strong concerns remain over employment and the fate of its export markets amid the continuing trade war with the United States.

Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies

MarketBeat tracks approximately 175,000 ratings each year and tracks more than 15,000 securities around the globe that pay dividends each month or quarter.

This slide show lists the 15 dividend-paying companies (having yields above 25%) that also have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.