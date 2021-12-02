QQQ   389.91 (+0.72%)
AAPL   163.76 (-0.61%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.18%)
FB   310.39 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   2,859.32 (+1.36%)
AMZN   3,437.36 (-0.18%)
TSLA   1,084.60 (-0.95%)
NVDA   321.26 (+2.20%)
BABA   122.00 (-0.40%)
NIO   36.20 (-5.51%)
CGC   10.36 (+4.23%)
AMD   150.68 (+1.05%)
GE   95.23 (+2.40%)
MU   82.88 (-2.67%)
T   23.05 (+3.69%)
F   19.87 (+1.48%)
DIS   147.20 (+3.55%)
PFE   53.04 (-3.00%)
AMC   30.28 (+5.99%)
ACB   6.14 (+2.16%)
BA   202.38 (+7.54%)
QQQ   389.91 (+0.72%)
AAPL   163.76 (-0.61%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.18%)
FB   310.39 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   2,859.32 (+1.36%)
AMZN   3,437.36 (-0.18%)
TSLA   1,084.60 (-0.95%)
NVDA   321.26 (+2.20%)
BABA   122.00 (-0.40%)
NIO   36.20 (-5.51%)
CGC   10.36 (+4.23%)
AMD   150.68 (+1.05%)
GE   95.23 (+2.40%)
MU   82.88 (-2.67%)
T   23.05 (+3.69%)
F   19.87 (+1.48%)
DIS   147.20 (+3.55%)
PFE   53.04 (-3.00%)
AMC   30.28 (+5.99%)
ACB   6.14 (+2.16%)
BA   202.38 (+7.54%)
QQQ   389.91 (+0.72%)
AAPL   163.76 (-0.61%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.18%)
FB   310.39 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   2,859.32 (+1.36%)
AMZN   3,437.36 (-0.18%)
TSLA   1,084.60 (-0.95%)
NVDA   321.26 (+2.20%)
BABA   122.00 (-0.40%)
NIO   36.20 (-5.51%)
CGC   10.36 (+4.23%)
AMD   150.68 (+1.05%)
GE   95.23 (+2.40%)
MU   82.88 (-2.67%)
T   23.05 (+3.69%)
F   19.87 (+1.48%)
DIS   147.20 (+3.55%)
PFE   53.04 (-3.00%)
AMC   30.28 (+5.99%)
ACB   6.14 (+2.16%)
BA   202.38 (+7.54%)
QQQ   389.91 (+0.72%)
AAPL   163.76 (-0.61%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.18%)
FB   310.39 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   2,859.32 (+1.36%)
AMZN   3,437.36 (-0.18%)
TSLA   1,084.60 (-0.95%)
NVDA   321.26 (+2.20%)
BABA   122.00 (-0.40%)
NIO   36.20 (-5.51%)
CGC   10.36 (+4.23%)
AMD   150.68 (+1.05%)
GE   95.23 (+2.40%)
MU   82.88 (-2.67%)
T   23.05 (+3.69%)
F   19.87 (+1.48%)
DIS   147.20 (+3.55%)
PFE   53.04 (-3.00%)
AMC   30.28 (+5.99%)
ACB   6.14 (+2.16%)
BA   202.38 (+7.54%)

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


The logo for Didi is seen on the headquarters in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 it will pull out of the U.S. stock market and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.

Didi’s one-sentence announcement gave no explanation, but share prices of Didi and other tech companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have sunk after they were hit by data-security and anti-monopoly crackdowns.

Regulators said in July they would step up scrutiny of Chinese tech companies with shares traded on foreign exchanges. Entrepreneurs who are largely shut out of the state-run financial system have raised billions of dollars abroad. But Beijing is tightening control over that and promising to give them more ways to raise money in China.

“After conscientious research, the company will start delisting operations on the New York Stock Exchange immediately and commence preparations to list in Hong Kong,” Didi said on its social media account.

Hong Kong is Chinese territory but has a separate regulatory system that allows foreigners to invest in its stock market. Mainland markets are mostly off-limits to foreign capital.

Didi Chuxing, headquartered in Beijing, raised about $4.4 billion in its June 30 market debut.

Its share price tumbled 25% after the government announced it was investigating how Didi gathered and handled customer data. The company earlier denied a news report it planned to buy back its U.S. shares.

The ruling party sees information gathered about China’s public and economy by e-commerce, social media and other private companies as a valuable asset and a security risk.

China’s cyberspace regulator said earlier it found “serious violations” in how Didi collected and stored personal information. It said the company was to “rectify problems” but gave no details. Didi was later ordered to remove 25 of its apps from online stores.

Chinese companies have been selling shares abroad for two decades but regulators have yet to say whether the financial structures they use comply with rules that ban foreign ownership of internet companies and limit access to other industries.

The ruling party also is trying to capture more of the value of tech industries for the Chinese public by encouraging companies to sell shares on domestic markets.

Shares in a handful of mainland companies traded in Hong Kong can be bought by Chinese investors through mainland exchanges. Meanwhile, a stock exchange set up to serve entrepreneurs started trading Nov. 15 in Beijing.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected]om | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.