S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession

China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks

Mon., August 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

Rice plants that are turning yellow in color blow in the breeze in a farm field in Mu'er town on the outskirts of Chonqing, China, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The very landscape of Chongqing, a megacity that also takes in surrounding farmland and steep and picturesque mountains, has been transformed by an unusually long and intense heat wave and an accompanying drought. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safer areas by Monday as heavy rains brought flood risks to a region of southwest China that for most of the summer was devastated by a heatwave and drought.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of Sichuan and Chongqing provinces through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and that also oversees the surrounding mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning for both days.

Authorities have moved 61,000 people in Sichuan to safer places since Sunday evening as heavy rain fell overnight, state broadcaster CCTV said Monday. One village under the jurisdiction of Guangyuan city recorded 18.8 centimeters (7.4 inches) of rain. The city was one of the two in Sichuan most affected by the drought.

The shift in the weather brought some relief from the heat, and full power was restored for factories in Sichuan after two weeks of restrictions stemming from reduced hydropower output.

The rain should help farmers whose rice, hot peppers and other crops were withering during an extended drought that reduced community reservoirs to mostly cracked earth.

Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in what meteorologists called the strongest heat wave in China since record-keeping began in 1961.

Power in Sichuan for commercial and industrial use “has been fully restored,” CCTV said on its website. Household demand for air-conditioning declined as temperatures moderated and the rainfall was starting to replenish hydroelectric reservoirs.

Hydropower generation in the province was up 9.5% from its low point, the state broadcaster reported. Daily power use by households declined by 28% from a peak of 473 to 340 million kilowatt hours, the report said, citing Zhao Hong, marketing director for State Grid’s Sichuan subsidiary.

“The contradiction between power supply and demand in Sichuan will be basically resolved in the next three days,” Zhao was quoted as saying.


The falling hydropower production prompted Sichuan utilities to step up the use of coal-fired power plants, temporarily setting back efforts to reduce carbon and other emissions.

The share of power in Sichuan that comes from coal has jumped to 25% from 10% with 67 generating stations running at full capacity, according to Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine.

Sichuan usually is seen as a clean power success story in China, getting 80% of its power from hydro.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

