China's economic growth surged to 18.3% as activity revived

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth surged to 18.3% over a year earlier in the first quarter of this year as factory and consumer activity recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures announced Friday were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the economy suffered its deepest contraction in decades. The government noted growth compared with the final quarter of 2020, when a recovery was under way, was a more modest 0.6%.

Business activity has mostly returned to normal since the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus last March and began allowing factories and stores to reopen.

The jump in economic growth was in line with expectations by forecasters based on the low basis for comparison in early 2020. The economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter of last year.

Growth rebounded to 6.5% over a year earlier in the final quarter while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with renewed disease outbreaks.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.