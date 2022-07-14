50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Biden vowing 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Scholz: Germany's increased coal, oil use will be temporary
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks
Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

China's economy shrinks during virus shutdown,

Thursday, July 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


A worker installs a surveillance camera outside a mall, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Beijing. China's economic growth plunged to 0.4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter after Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a "stable recovery" is underway. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a “stable recovery” is under way.

The economy shrank by 2.6%, compared with the January-March period's already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%, official data showed Friday. Compared with a year earlier, which can hide recent fluctuations, growth slid to a weak 0.4% from the earlier quarter's 4.8%.

Anti-virus controls shut down Shanghai, site of the world's busiest port, and other manufacturing centers starting in late March, fueling concerns global trade and manufacturing might be disrupted. Millions of families were confined to their homes, depressing consumer spending.

Factories and offices were allowed to start reopening in May, but economists say it will be weeks or months before activity returns to normal. Economists and business groups say China's trading partners will feel the impact of shipping disruptions over the next few months.

“The resurgence of the pandemic was effectively contained,” the statistics bureau said in a statement. “The national economy registered a stable recovery.”

The ruling Communist Party is promising companies tax refunds, free rent and other aid to get back on their feet, but most forecasters expect China to fail to hit the ruling party’s 5.5% growth target this year.

Growth for the first half of the year was 2.5% over a year earlier, one of the weakest levels in the past three decades.

Retails sales were off 0.7% from a year earlier in the first half after plunging 11% in April.

Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets climbed 6.1%, reflecting the ruling party’s effort to stimulate growth by boosting spending on public works construction and ordering state-owned companies to spend more.


7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.