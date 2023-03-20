S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.36
Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first
Nations approve key UN science report on climate change
Scottish independence at crossroads in testy SNP leader race
Swiss bank USB is acquiring smaller rival Credit Suisse for over $3 billion
UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree
China's leader Xi in Moscow for meeting with Putin

Mon., March 20, 2023 | The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall for talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. The Chinese government said Xi would visit Moscow from March 20, to March 22, 2023, but gave no indication when he departed. The Russian government said Xi was due to arrive at midday and meet later with Putin.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on.

China and Russia have described Xi’s trip as part of efforts to further deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan for Ukraine and said it would be discussed talks between Putin and Xi that will begin over dinner on Monday.

Beijing has called for a cease-fire, but Washington strongly rejected the idea as the effective ratification of the Kremlin’s battlefield gains.

Xi’s trip to Russia comes after the International Criminal Court on Friday issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest on war crimes charges. The Kremlin, which doesn't recognize the authority of the ICC, has rejected its move as “legally null and void.”

China’s foreign ministry on Monday called on the ICC to “respect the jurisdictional immunity” of a head of state and “avoid politicization and double standards.”

China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy and as a partner in opposing what both see as American domination of global affairs.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

